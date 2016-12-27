Ag land values drop again

It wasn’t shocking news by any means, but the annual Iowa State University Land Value Survey showed farmland value dropped for a third straight year in 2016.The survey results that were released last week and showed the statewide per acre value declined from $$7,633 in 2015 to $7,183 this year, a decrease of 5.9 percent.Land values reached a peak of $8,716 per acre in 2013 but declined 8.9 percent in 2014 and 3.9 percent in 2015. With this year’s decline, it marked the first time since the 1980s’ Farm Crisis that land values had dropped three straight years.For the complete story see the 12/27/2016 New Hampton Tribune.