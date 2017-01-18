Ag leader lauds FFA for bringing Grandin to Iowa

Bill Northey watched the gym fill to almost capacity Thursday afternoon, and the Iowa secretary of agriculture was, in a word, impressed.“A lot of FFA chapters might come up with the idea of let’s do this,” he said, “but when they find out how much work it is, they’d just drop it. Your kids deserve a medal for this.”Northey said when he heard that Temple Grandin, the well-known autism spokesperson who is one of the world’s most important consultants to the livestock industry, was going to appear in New Hampton, he had one only one thought.“I had to clear my calendar because this is someone anyone who cares about agriculture can’t miss,” he said. “I’m honored to be here, and I’ll tell you something, I know I’m going to learn a few things.”For the complete story see the 1/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.