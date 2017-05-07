Home / News / Age of innocence
Bailee Anderson and Klaire Meyers visit at second base during one of the Start Smart scrimmages.

Age of innocence

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Start Smart program is about much more than baseball and softball
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Over at “Softball 1” in New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park Thursday night, there was an overabundance of one thing.
Unbridled enthusiasm ruled the evening as the New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s “Start Smart” program wrapped up another successful season with its final night scrimmages.
New Hampton has experienced plenty of diamond success in recent years — its softball team has been a regional finalist in three of the past four season and its baseball team has won three straight conference titles — and it has to start somewhere, right?
But this program isn’t about hits, runs and errors or balls and strikes; instead, the kids who range from preschoolers to those who just completed first grade give us an intangible we can use a lot more in our lives.
— For more on this story, see the July 4 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here