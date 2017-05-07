Age of innocence

Over at “Softball 1” in New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park Thursday night, there was an overabundance of one thing.

Unbridled enthusiasm ruled the evening as the New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s “Start Smart” program wrapped up another successful season with its final night scrimmages.

New Hampton has experienced plenty of diamond success in recent years — its softball team has been a regional finalist in three of the past four season and its baseball team has won three straight conference titles — and it has to start somewhere, right?

But this program isn’t about hits, runs and errors or balls and strikes; instead, the kids who range from preschoolers to those who just completed first grade give us an intangible we can use a lot more in our lives.

