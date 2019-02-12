All in all, a good start to holiday shopping season

As Doug Scheuth made his way around his hardware store on Saturday, he took a deep breath and smiled as he was asked how Black Friday went?

“We had a good day, really good day,” he said. “It was steady all day and it was definitely a good start.”

Schueth wasn’t the only person in retail that was smiling this past weekend, and New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz said “shop local” may have gotten an assist from Mother Nature, who delivered a dreary Friday that included rain and freezing rain.

