All in all, a good start to holiday shopping season
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 10:02am Bob Fenske
Black Friday sales ‘excellent,’ ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’ set for Thursday
Bob Fenske
As Doug Scheuth made his way around his hardware store on Saturday, he took a deep breath and smiled as he was asked how Black Friday went?
“We had a good day, really good day,” he said. “It was steady all day and it was definitely a good start.”
Schueth wasn’t the only person in retail that was smiling this past weekend, and New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz said “shop local” may have gotten an assist from Mother Nature, who delivered a dreary Friday that included rain and freezing rain.
