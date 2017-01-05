Home / News / All decked out!

All decked out!

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
As always, prom draws huge crowd
By: 
Bob Fenske

First off, it certainly didn’t feel like prom — at least to the scores of New Hampton High School students who took outdoor pictures Saturday.But those students — especially the girls who didn’t have the luxury of tuxedo coats — showed true perseverance and were rewarded with a jam-packed gymnasium.Seriously, there wasn’t a seat left to be had by 6:50, 10 minutes before the annual display of students not wearing sweats, jeans and t-shirts commenced.“They do clean up very well,” said New Hampton Activities Director Brad Schmitt, who was decked out in a suit. He paused and laughed. “Then again, we teachers can do the same thing.”But by the time the night ended — somewhere around 3:30 a.m. with the conclusion of the post-prom party — no one cared about the 30-some degree temperatures.Because once again, prom had provided another memorable night — both for the students of good, old New Hampton High and the scores of prom fans it attracts every single year.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here