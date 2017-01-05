All decked out!

First off, it certainly didn’t feel like prom — at least to the scores of New Hampton High School students who took outdoor pictures Saturday.But those students — especially the girls who didn’t have the luxury of tuxedo coats — showed true perseverance and were rewarded with a jam-packed gymnasium.Seriously, there wasn’t a seat left to be had by 6:50, 10 minutes before the annual display of students not wearing sweats, jeans and t-shirts commenced.“They do clean up very well,” said New Hampton Activities Director Brad Schmitt, who was decked out in a suit. He paused and laughed. “Then again, we teachers can do the same thing.”But by the time the night ended — somewhere around 3:30 a.m. with the conclusion of the post-prom party — no one cared about the 30-some degree temperatures.Because once again, prom had provided another memorable night — both for the students of good, old New Hampton High and the scores of prom fans it attracts every single year.