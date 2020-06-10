Alta Vista’s sign will remain in the family

It’s nothing fancy, but that sign, well, it’s a staple of Alta Vista.

For 42 years, Dean Folkers “changed out” that sign that sits on the “four corners” of the little town in northern Chickasaw County. Sometimes the sign touted upcoming events in the “Friendly Town,” other times it celebrated an upcoming holiday and sometimes the sign just contained some wit and wisdom from “Mr. Alta Vista.”

“When the city got that sign, Dean just decided he’d take the letters and make sure it was updated,” said his wife, Wanda. “And you know, he had them for 42 years. And now …”

Wanda’s voice trailed off as she thought back to Friday, Sept. 18, the day her husband of 38 years suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 72.

“It’s not that fun of a job,” she said with a laugh, “and it’s actually at times hard work taking the letters in and out of the plastic. I told the boys, ‘I definitely don’t want it.’ And Andy just says to me, ‘Mom why don’t you let Chris do the sign.’ And I knew Chris was the perfect person for the job.”

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 6 Tribune