Alta Vista Days has 125 reasons to celebrate

This year, Alta Vista Days will be more than simply a weekend celebration with its annual parade, outdoor activities, music and food.

The committee has been working hard to focus on the community’s 125 years of incorporation. Known as “the friendly town,” all are welcome to join in the celebration.

The weekend will kick off Friday evening, May 31, with an all-school reunion in the park. Former students of St. William’s and the Alta Vista Public School are particularly encouraged to attend.

A chicken dinner, other food vendors and a beer garden will be offered in the park. Dueling Pianos music and fireworks are also planned for the evening. A special history and memorabilia of Alta Vista will be on display for public viewing both Friday evening and all day Saturday. Orders are being taken for 125-year commemorative crocks. In addition, Alta Vista Christmas ornaments and metal signs will be sold for keepsakes.

A parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. Grand marshals for this year’s parade are Ron and Judy Gebel.

