Home / News / Alta Vista kicks off ‘Festival Month!’

Alta Vista kicks off ‘Festival Month!’

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Alta Vista Days Parade makes its way past the city’s Veterans Memorial Saturday morning, officially kicking off our unofficial “Festival Month” here in Chickasaw County. Alta Vista’s celebration, which came to an end on Sunday, will be followed by New Hampton’s Heartland Days this weekend, Fredericksburg’s Dairy Days June 12-13, Lawler’s Irish Fest June 15-17 and Nashua’s Water Over the Dam Days June 21-24. See AV DAYS PARADE PHOTOS, Page 12
— For more on this story, see the June 5 New Hampton Tribune.

