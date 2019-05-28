Alta Vista ready to throw its 125th birthday bash

“The Friendly Town” has spent months planning a birthday party and has thrown out the proverbial welcome mat for the town’s three-day 125th birthday party that kicks off Friday.

A slew of activities — ranging from an “all-school, all-town” reunion to live music to historical displays to a big parade — will be held during this year’s Alta Vista Days, which this year marks the little Chickasaw County city’s quasquicentennial.

And to celebrate Alta Vista, the Tribune is publishing a four-page pullout section that not only looks at this weekend’s celebration but also tracks the history of the town that was once known as Elk Creek and was incorporated in 1894.

“It’s fascinating to look back on our history,” said Irene Frantzen, a member of the committee putting on this weekend’s celebration, “and I think it says a lot about our little town.”

“Alta Vista has had a ‘can-do’ attitude since the first settlers arrived. And it still does. Just look at the people who have come together to make this event so big and so special.”

