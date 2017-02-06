Alta Vista will kick off festival season

Alta Vista Days will kick off the county’s celebrations for the summer this weekend.

The fun begins on Friday with softball games and an 80s themed poker bike ride that starts at 6:30 p.m. Packet pick up and late registration is from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Alta Vista Hall.

Scratch Cupcakes will be in town on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. or whenever the yummy treats are gone. They will be set up in the park in Alta Vista.

To end Friday night there will be a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday the softball games continue and the big parade starts at 11 a.m. Following the parade there will be a lunch served in the Alta Vista hall beginning at noon.

Also at noon, the car/truck show will begin as well as the 50/50 drawing and kids activities which include obstacle courses, two bounce houses, a slide, mechanical bull and much more!

The kid power tractor pull starts at 2 p.m. with registration before that at 1:30 p.m. This is a sanctioned event and winners will receive trophies.

Afternoon activities will keep all ages busy with a dunk tank, barnyard bingo, paddle wheel and a live auction at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s night entertainment will be the live band County Line Drive from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday wraps up with a breakfast being served from 8-11 a.m. and a bean bag tournament at 11 a.m. with registration at 10:45.

In case of rain, events will be moved to the Alta Vista Hall.