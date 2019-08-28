Home / News / Alum for the Day never really left 4-H
Joanne (Poppe) Tupper, a 1980 graduate of Nashua High School, receives Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day award from Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid.

Alum for the Day never really left 4-H

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Tupper one of 10 Iowans who are honored at the Iowa State Fair.
By: 
Bob Fenske

Joanne Tupper believes she’s the person she is today because of what she did “back in the day” when she was Joanne Poppe.

“I give a lot of credit to 4-H and the things I learned way back when,” she said. “In 4-H, you learn so many things like responsibility, public speaking, work ethic … all those things. Think about it, you have to present your project to an adult you don’t know, explain why you did it this way or that way … and that’s a huge skill you’ll use for the rest of your life.”

In a way, Tupper never left 4-H, and because of her contributions to the program, she was one of 10 Iowans honors as a 4-H Alum of the Day by the Iowa 4-H Foundation during the Iowa State Fair that wrapped up its record-breaking 11-day run on Sunday.

For more on this story see the August 27 Tribune.

