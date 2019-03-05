Ambulance contract rejected

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council Monday night voted to reject a renegotiated contract with the Chickasaw Ambulance Council, leaving the future of ambulance service in the county in doubt.

The vote came after passionate debate from those favoring approving the contract and sending it to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors for a final decision and those who opposed the contract.

The Chickasaw Ambulance Service, which currently has the contract with the county but is opting out of the agreement effective June 30, provided the lone bid to the council last month.

Under its original bid, Chickasaw Ambulance Service was requesting about $360,000 a year for the three-year contract, and service owner Jeremy McGrath said that would allow him to hire paramedics and up the pay for the service’s volunteers, but McGrath agreed to cut his request to $165,000 for the first year of the contract after negotiating with an Ambulance Council committee.

The Ambulance Council includes representatives of eight cities in the county and one representative of Chickasaw County.

