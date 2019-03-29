Ambulance Council comes up with RFP

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council put the finishing touches on a request for proposals (RFP) on Monday, and the attorney working for the council said Wednesday he has approved it, meaning the proposal was “on its way” to being made available on the county website.

Before the RFP was completed, though, citizens had several concerns on Monday.

First and foremost was “timing,” basically will Chickasaw County have ambulance service come July 1.

The Ambulance Council is reserving the right to negotiate with bidders, council member Deb Larsen said.

Attendee Rick Kramer asked if everybody got a chance to rebid?

“If we don’t like any proposals, we can put out for bid again,” council member Jim Ashley said.

