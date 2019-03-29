Home / News / Ambulance Council comes up with RFP

Ambulance Council comes up with RFP

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Residents question ‘timing,’ but attorney gives OK to panel’s request for proposals
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council put the finishing touches on a request for proposals (RFP) on Monday, and the attorney working for the council said Wednesday he has approved it, meaning the proposal was “on its way” to being made available on the county website.
Before the RFP was completed, though, citizens had several concerns on Monday.
First and foremost was “timing,” basically will Chickasaw County have ambulance service come July 1.
The Ambulance Council is reserving the right to negotiate with bidders, council member Deb Larsen said.
Attendee Rick Kramer asked if everybody got a chance to rebid?
“If we don’t like any proposals, we can put out for bid again,” council member Jim Ashley said.
— For more on this story, see the March 29 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

