Ambulance Council wants legal advice on contract

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed highlights of the June 28 Chickasaw Ambulance Council meeting Monday with the county attorney.

Though unable to be present due to short notice on timing of the agenda item, Emergency Management Director Austen Seely explained various discussion points in a follow-up.

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council, which met June 28, has identified some issues that are in the process of being fixed, and the 911 Board is going to obtain a new license for dispatching, said Seely, who is also the secretary for the boards.

