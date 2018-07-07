Home / News / Ambulance Council wants legal advice on contract

Ambulance Council wants legal advice on contract

Sat, 07/07/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Supervisors get update on dispatching equipment issue
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed highlights of the June 28 Chickasaw Ambulance Council meeting Monday with the county attorney.
Though unable to be present due to short notice on timing of the agenda item, Emergency Management Director Austen Seely explained various discussion points in a follow-up.
The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council, which met June 28, has identified some issues that are in the process of being fixed, and the 911 Board is going to obtain a new license for dispatching, said Seely, who is also the secretary for the boards.
— For more on this story, see the July 6 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here