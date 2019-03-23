Ambulance Council works to formulate final request for proposals

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council continued to labor over revising a request for proposals (RFP) to seek its next ambulance service provider and did so without its attorney on Tuesday amid questions and answers with the public.

The council will meet again next Monday and try to finish the RFP.

With just over three months until the Chickasaw Ambulance Service contract termination date on June 30, council members said they hope to get the RFP out soon enough for an April 12 bid due date.

Ambulance Council member Randy Taylor brought in a sample proposal from another state and the council was drawing from that and the one its attorney assembled.

MercyOne New Hampton CEO Aaron Flugum asked the council whether it had detailed the level of service it was requiring in the county and addressed things like round-the-clock service, 911 response, mental health transfers and whether it would accept insurance carriers commonly held by community residents.

