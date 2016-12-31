Ambulance meeting gets a bit heated

The owner of the Chickasaw Ambulance Service and the mayor of New Hampton verbally sparred at times Wednesday night during a meeting of the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council.During a report on the service to the council, Jeremy McGrath, the owner of the service, took issue with Mayor Deb Larsen, who defended herself by saying that she was “just asking questions that have been asked of me.”McGrath said he wanted to discuss what he called “some accusations” made by the mayor, who sits on the council that awards an ambulance contract on behalf of Chickasaw County and its cities.McGrath claimed that Larsen had told him the “citizens of this city deserve better than what we’re providing,” and he said that he had heard that Larsen had accused the ambulance service that it “killed someone” because of an alleged 30-minute response time.For the complete story see the 12/30/2016 New Hampton Tribune.