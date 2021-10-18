Ambulance service to opt out

The owner of the ambulance company that provides service to Chickasaw County will opt out of his two-year contract next summer, and he says he’s doing so because it appears the Ambulance Council is using his service as a “back-up plan” in case it doesn’t receive bids for its latest request for proposals.

Chickasaw Ambulance Service owner Jeremy McGrath said on Friday he has given notice to the council that he will pull out of the contract on July 1, 2022, a year before the two-year contract is set to expire.

“It appears to me that they’re going to go out to get these RFPs with the idea that if they don’t work out, we still have the contract with Jeremy as a back-up,” McGrath said. “It’s kind of like the story that will never end, and I’m just tired of EMS taking a beating in this county,.”

Under the contract McGrath signed with the council last spring, both the ambulance service and the council had opt-out clauses they could use giving either side 180 days to of notice to end the contract.

Earlier this month, the Ambulance Council approved a RFP that went out to vendors on Oct. 11 and calls for a final selection to be made on Nov. 24. In between, the council set deadlines for clarifications, answers, proposals due and vendor interviews.

McGrath took issue with the RFP, saying it was “obviously written by people who have no experience at all when it comes to EMS.”

