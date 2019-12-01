Ambulance service opts out of contract

A notice to terminate services, signed by Chickasaw Ambulance Service President Jeremy McGrath, to the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council has “thrown a wrench into” the current contract with Chickasaw County.

The privately-owned service has long received a portion of operating funds from Chickasaw County. Under the current agreement with the county dated Jan. 11, 2017, that portion was $50,000, paid on July 1 following the service year.

The contract states Chickasaw Ambulance Service will continue providing services until June 30, 2022, unless the county defaults; however, the service may terminate the agreement early by giving “prior written notice of said intention to terminate not less than 180 days prior to withdrawal.”

McGrath's letter was addressed to the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council and dated “Dec. 17” therein.

“I would entertain the option of ‘revising’ the reimbursement amount provided in the current contract [by meeting and agreeing] on or before Dec. 31,” McGrath wrote.

“If that is unattainable, please let this serve as your official notice of our termination of the contract effective June 30, 2019, at midnight.”

