Ambulance should be taxed for, lawmakers told

Sat, 03/24/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Rural Iowans might support it, former official says
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Emergency medical (or ambulance) service is not considered an essential service in Iowa thus cannot be taxed for. Jeremy McGrath, a paramedic who owns the privately held Chickasaw Ambulance Service, asked state lawmakers how to get a bill classifying EMS as a taxable “essential service” moved out of a Senate subcommittee and into consideration.
Lawmakers present were Sen. Waylon Brown, a Republican from St. Ansgar and Rep. Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City.
“If you had a heart attack right now and are lying on the ground, by law, there’s nothing that requires anybody to provide ambulance services in our counties,” McGrath said.
