Ambulance vote put off to 2020

Chickasaw County residents won’t get the chance to vote on making ambulance service an “essential” one this year, after all.

The Board of Supervisors last week decided that it would postpone the question until the 2020 General Election, and in an interview on Friday, Board Chairman Jacob Hackman said the supervisors changed their minds for two reasons.

Unlike when they reached consensus last month to begin the process of putting the question to a vote this fall, supervisors now have a signed two-year contract with the Chickasaw Ambulance Service, and just as importantly for supervisors, turnout will be much better during a presidential election in 2020 than it will be this fall when only municipal and school board seats are on the ballot.

