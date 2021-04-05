Ambulances will remain in city garage

The Chickasaw Ambulance Council last week voted to keep two ambulances that serve the county at the New Hampton Police Department garage as long as the city of New Hampton will provide liability insurance to the rigs.

After rescinding a resolution passed in March that would pay Jeremy McGrath $15,000 a year to house Chickasaw Ambulance Services ambulances in a building McGrath and his wife own in New Hampton, the Ambulance Council voted 4-1 to accept an offer from New Hampton to rent a part of the Police Department’s for the same $15,000 price.

The vote came nine days after the New Hampton City Council voted 4-2 to offer the garage to the Ambulance Council members for $15,000, a little more than $6,100 less than its original offer made in March.

The biggest hangup on accepting the city’s offer was the issue of liability.

“Now that we’re paying rent, you should pay the liability,” said Scott Cerwinske, who represents Nashua on the Ambulance Council. “To me, if you are and New Hampton is offering the same price, then it’s a done deal.”

During the April 19 City Council meeting, McGrath indicated he would be “very OK” with having the ambulances remain in the police garage.

Chickasaw County Supervisor Jake Hackman, who represents the county on the Ambulance Council, said he felt the best way to proceed was to use the space in McGrath’s building.

