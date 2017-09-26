American farms leave Europeans impressed

he wait staff at the Pub at the Pinicon could have used some translators around lunchtime on Thursday.

Someone who could pronounce “pork chop” in about four different languages would have been helpful.

The Pub played host to a luncheon populated by about 30 different hog farmers from all corners of Europe. The foreign travelers were from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark and the Czech Republic, all members of the The European Pig Production Association.

The group is touring the United States and learning about agriculture here.

Dave Capelle, International Program Manager of AgTours.US, is leading the tour, which was stopping at Reicks View Farms in northeast Iowa for the first time.

“This group is mostly made up of pig producers, although there are some dairy and crop farmers with us,” Capelle said.

