'American Pride' strutted

The theme of “American Pride” was shown from sky lanterns to glasses to floats during Plainfield Days last weekend.

The four-day event began Thursday with MBS Family Farms sponsoring this year’s annual supper and the band “The Players.” After serving over 450 meals, MBS Family Farms ran out of food.

Daryl Anderson created balloon art for the young at heart. Renee Neil won the quilt raffle. This meant so much to her since she knew the local ladies who spent hours making the quilt.

