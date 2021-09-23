Home / News / An American success story

An American success story

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 12:27pm Bob Fenske
TriMark has enjoyed a remarkable run since it opened its doors 50 years ago
By: 
Bob Fenske

Paul Braithwaite went to work for Lynor Engineering back in 1975.

The name changed to TriMark a few years later, the company became an employee-owned company — or as TriMark employees like to say, an ESOP in 1989 — and the New Hampton-based manufacturer opened a plant in the United Kingdom in the 1990s and another facility in China in the 2000s.

Four years before Braithwaite came to work, Lynor opened in a building that encompassed less than 5,000 square feet and the number of employees was under 10.

Forty-six years after Braithwaite came to work, the company has almost 500 employees spread around the globe and its New Hampton facility in the city’s westside Industrial Park has grown to 144,000 square feet.

Yet, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, company officials say the key to its growth and success over the last half-century hasn’t changed.

It’s all about the people.

“TriMark has supported me and my family for 46 years,” Braithwaite said, “and for that, I am very grateful.”

And, so too, is New Hampton.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 21 Tribune

