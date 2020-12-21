And the winners are of the holiday decorating contest are ...

Let’s just put it this way: The Park Board had some tough decisions to make this past week when members judged the first-annual New Hampton Parks and Recreation Holiday Lighting Contest, but the winners were as follows:

Best Use of Lights: Carl and Rachel Fliris, 508 N. Chestnut Ave.

Most Whimsical/Magical: Marty and Carolyn Nuss, 615 Wilson St.

Best Theme: Ryan and Misti Shawver, 620 W. Wilson St.

Clark Griswold’s Best: Travis Thiele, 217 S. Locust Ave.

Most Traditional: John and Zoann Bear, 309 Phillips Ave.

— For pictures of the other winners, see the Dec. 22 Tri