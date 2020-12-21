And the winners are of the holiday decorating contest are ...
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:16pm Bob Fenske
Judges have tough decisions to make in first annual Parks and Rec contest
Let’s just put it this way: The Park Board had some tough decisions to make this past week when members judged the first-annual New Hampton Parks and Recreation Holiday Lighting Contest, but the winners were as follows:
Best Use of Lights: Carl and Rachel Fliris, 508 N. Chestnut Ave.
Most Whimsical/Magical: Marty and Carolyn Nuss, 615 Wilson St.
Best Theme: Ryan and Misti Shawver, 620 W. Wilson St.
Clark Griswold’s Best: Travis Thiele, 217 S. Locust Ave.
Most Traditional: John and Zoann Bear, 309 Phillips Ave.
— For pictures of the other winners, see the Dec. 22 Tri