And the winners are of the holiday decorating contest are ...

Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:16pm Bob Fenske
Judges have tough decisions to make in first annual Parks and Rec contest
Bob Fenske

Let’s just put it this way: The Park Board had some tough decisions to make this past week when members judged the first-annual New Hampton Parks and Recreation Holiday Lighting Contest, but the winners were as follows:

Best Use of Lights: Carl and Rachel Fliris, 508 N. Chestnut Ave.

Most Whimsical/Magical: Marty and Carolyn Nuss, 615 Wilson St.

Best Theme: Ryan and Misti Shawver, 620 W. Wilson St.

Clark Griswold’s Best: Travis Thiele, 217 S. Locust Ave.

Most Traditional: John and Zoann Bear, 309 Phillips Ave.

