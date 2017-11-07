Annual pull has become a family affair

All was relatively quiet last Thursday at the track that will host the Kenwood Avenue Nationals this upcoming weekend.

The big National Tractor Pullers Association event was still eight days away, and the extended family of Jim and Julie Eckenrod was getting ready for an event that has become a New Hampton summer staple.

Jim Eckenrod, who has been a part of what family members refer to simply as “the pull” from the very beginning, his wife and their daughter-in-law, Melanie Davis, talked in the building that housed the food stand.

The Davis cousins — Alyssa, Jacob, Michael and James — chatted in one corner.

It was the calm before the proverbial storm.

— For more on the Kenwood Avenue Nationals, see the July 11 Tribune