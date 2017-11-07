Home / News / Annual pull has become a family affair
Julie and Jim Eckenrod are surrounded by family members — (from left) grandchildren Alyssa and Jacob, daughter-in-law Melanie Davis and grandchildren James and Michael — on the track that will hold the Kenwood Avenue Nationals this week.

Annual pull has become a family affair

Tue, 07/11/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Trucks and tractors will descend upon city this weekend for Kenwood Nationals
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

All was relatively quiet last Thursday at the track that will host the Kenwood Avenue Nationals this upcoming weekend.
The big National Tractor Pullers Association event was still eight days away, and the extended family of Jim and Julie Eckenrod was getting ready for an event that has become a New Hampton summer staple.
Jim Eckenrod, who has been a part of what family members refer to simply as “the pull” from the very beginning, his wife and their daughter-in-law, Melanie Davis, talked in the building that housed the food stand.
The Davis cousins — Alyssa, Jacob, Michael and James — chatted in one corner.
It was the calm before the proverbial storm.
— For more on the Kenwood Avenue Nationals, see the July 11 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here