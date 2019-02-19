Another round of winter knocking on the door

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County that runs from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm could bring 6 to 8 inches of new snow to the area.

The latest storm would continue what has been a wintry month for the area as New Hampton has received more than 38 inches of snow in the last 30 days.

— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Feb. 21 Reporter and Feb. 22 Tribune