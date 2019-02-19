Another round of winter knocking on the door
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 10:26am Bob Fenske
Winter storm warning from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday issued
By:
Bob Fenske
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County that runs from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Forecasters say the storm could bring 6 to 8 inches of new snow to the area.
The latest storm would continue what has been a wintry month for the area as New Hampton has received more than 38 inches of snow in the last 30 days.
— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Feb. 21 Reporter and Feb. 22 Tribune