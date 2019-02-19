Home / News / Another round of winter knocking on the door

Another round of winter knocking on the door

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 10:26am Bob Fenske
Winter storm warning from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday issued
By: 
Bob Fenske

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County that runs from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm could bring 6 to 8 inches of new snow to the area.

The latest storm would continue what has been a wintry month for the area as New Hampton has received more than 38 inches of snow in the last 30 days.

— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Feb. 21 Reporter and Feb. 22 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here