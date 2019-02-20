Home / News / Another winter storm batters area
A van heads out of New Hampton on Highway 24 Wednesday morning after the area received 8 to 9 inches of new snow.

Another winter storm batters area

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 10:49am Bob Fenske
Latest storm drops up to 9 inches of snow on Chickasaw County
By: 
Bob Fenske

Another day, another snowstorm could be Chickasaw County’s mantra this year as the area remained under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Wednedsay.

As of 9:30 a.m., about eight to nine inches of snow had fallen on New Hampton, and all four area school districts — New Hampton, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Nashua-Plainfield and Turkey Valley — had called off classes for the day.

Although the snow was expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon, winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour could cause considerable blowing and drifting of snow.

National Weather Service officials, meanwhile, say another storm could impact the area on Saturday, but because temperatures are expected to be warmer — the high that day is expected to be 35 — the storm could bring a potpourri of precipitation, including rain, sleet and snow.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 22 Tribune

