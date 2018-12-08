Home / News / Antique Engine and Power Show returns this weekend

Sun, 08/12/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

If it’s the second weekend of August — and it is — that can mean only one thing: The folks at Pioneer Power Acres are celebrating Northeast Iowa’s rich farming heritage.
The annual Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Show kicks off its two-day run on Saturday morning and numerous outdoor activities and demonstrations will be held both days.
Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and a tractor pull is slated for 4 p.m.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 10 New Hampton Tribune.

