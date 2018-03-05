Antiques draw crowd to fairgrounds

There was treasure at every turn as area vendors converged on the Big 4 Fairgrounds last weekend to participate in the Big 4 Junk in the Trunk Antique Fair.

The Nashua Garden Club and DP Crafts were local vendors among the 60 indoor and outdoor vendors, who offered a range of antiques, repurposed goods, crafts, funky junk, art, plants and décor and kept busy helping customers both days of the event.

With treasures ranging from big metal chickens to antique barn doors, there was something for everyone.

— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.