Area clergy gear up for busy Easter week

Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:24am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

As church leaders busily composed sermons for Easter Sunday, they took time to give a taste of what was in the works.
Most know the narrative.
The overall commemoration of the passion and resurrection of Jesus begins with Palm Sunday, followed by the last supper, his passion and death on Good Friday, leading to Easter Sunday, the empty tomb, resurrection, and with it, new life for believers, said Father Brian Dellaert with Holy Family in New Hampton.
Because of the timing of Easter this year on April 1, some pastors planned to tie April Fools Day into their theme, among them the Rev. Kevin Frey with Trinity Lutheran Church and Peter Faugstad with Redeemer Lutheran in New Hampton, and the Saude and Jerico Lutheran churches.
— For more on this story, see the March 27 New Hampton Tribune.

