Area districts may have to change what they share

Sharing agreements between the New Hampton and Turkey Valley school districts may change dramatically next year, Superintendent Jay Jurrens told the New Hampton School Board Monday night.

Jurrens, who is superintendent for both districts, told the board that the issue is “numbers,” especially when it comes to the band and science positions the districts currently share.

“These things are going to change over time,” he said, “and we want to still work with our partners whenever we can so it benefits both districts."

For more of this story, see the March 23 New Hampton Tribune.