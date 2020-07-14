Area economy endures COVID

New Hampton’s economic development director will be the first to admit how surprised she is about the number of “new prospects,” businesses and updates have been done in 2020.

Not that COVID-19 hasn’t taken a bite out of the economy, but still, Tammy Robinson said her department has helped three businesses land grants, aided a new sports bar and restaurant in receiving tax-increment financing and taken three calls from what economic development folks call “prospects” since the Coronavirus pandemic made its way to Iowa.

“I can tell you that when I talk to other people around the state,” Robinson said, “they’re not seeing the same things. Obviously, I’m surprised at how well we’re doing. We’re obviously not where we were in February, but I think overall, we’re hanging in there pretty well with all this stuff going on.”

Robinson said the city’s manufacturers didn’t close during the pandemic, but she added from her conversations with leaders of those companies, they are beginning to “ramp back up” to full production.

“The big problem right now for a lot of our manufacturers is getting supplies,” she said.

— For more on this story, see the July 14 Tribune