Home / News / Area florists gear up for ‘V-Day’

Area florists gear up for ‘V-Day’

Thu, 02/14/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt Cash

Though a decade or two of experience separates them, local florists Kayla Smith and Julie Winter-Havel agree, the most fun part of their job is something they now delegate.
“I myself probably won’t get to do the delivery, but the delivery is the best,” said Smith, who is in her first Valentine’s Day owning Pocketful of Posies though she worked there prior. “It’s always fun to see the looks on people’s faces.”
Winter-Havel, who owns The Blue Iris, is in her 21st year arranging flowers. When she started, she delivered arrangements often.
“That’s the funnest part, is delivery, because people aren’t expecting something, so you open up the door and there’s a surprise for you,” Winter-Havel said.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 12 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here