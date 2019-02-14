Area florists gear up for ‘V-Day’

Though a decade or two of experience separates them, local florists Kayla Smith and Julie Winter-Havel agree, the most fun part of their job is something they now delegate.

“I myself probably won’t get to do the delivery, but the delivery is the best,” said Smith, who is in her first Valentine’s Day owning Pocketful of Posies though she worked there prior. “It’s always fun to see the looks on people’s faces.”

Winter-Havel, who owns The Blue Iris, is in her 21st year arranging flowers. When she started, she delivered arrangements often.

“That’s the funnest part, is delivery, because people aren’t expecting something, so you open up the door and there’s a surprise for you,” Winter-Havel said.

