Area lawmakers ready to take on tax credits

They may be from different political parties, but both State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, said Saturday it’s time for the state to take a long, hard look at tax credits in Iowa.

During the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau’s first legislative forum of the year, the two area lawmakers discussed a number of issues, and while they didn’t always agree, the gulf between the two appeared less than the gap between Democrats and Republicans in general.

And when it came to tax credits, they both lashed out at a system that they say is to blame for the state’s budget woes that have left the Legislature trying to figure out how to cut more than $50 million from this year’s budget.

“We have 2 percent unemployment, and we can’t run a budget? That makes no sense,” Prichard said. “I keep saying it, but our tax credit system is a mess. We have no idea how much it’s going to cost us, when it’s going to cost us and that’s a bad way to budget.”

