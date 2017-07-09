Area lending hand to hurricane victims

While Kimberly Walter of Ameritec Machining in New Hampton was talking on the phone about donations for Hurricane Harvey relief, someone walked in the door and handed her $100.

It was for the hurricane victims.

“This is why I love New Hampton, ”she said.

Ameritec is one of several New Hampton businesses working to get needed supplies to the tens of thousands of people who are victims of the hurricane.

Precision of New Hampton is also accepting supplies, as is the Blue Iris floral and gift shop.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

