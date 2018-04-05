Home / News / Area lining up to vote for Maddie as American Idol

Area lining up to vote for Maddie as American Idol

Fri, 05/04/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Clarksville woman makes the final seven in reality TV show
By: 
James Grob

Weekend plans in Clarksville?
Some yard work, maybe some fishing or backyard grilling.
Church Sunday morning.
Then Sunday evening?
Vote for Maddie.
“I’ll get home from T-ball practice with the kids, and watch Maddie Poppe on TV,” said Josh Vance, manager of Clarkesville’s Hometown Grocery.
Vance said his two children, age 5 and 6, are talking about Poppe all the time. He isn’t personal friends with the “American Idol” contestant, but Poppe did play and sing at his sister’s wedding.
— For more on this story, see the May 4 New Hampton Tribune. Grob writes for the Tribune's sister paper, The Charles City Press.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

