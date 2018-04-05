Area lining up to vote for Maddie as American Idol
Weekend plans in Clarksville?
Some yard work, maybe some fishing or backyard grilling.
Church Sunday morning.
Then Sunday evening?
Vote for Maddie.
“I’ll get home from T-ball practice with the kids, and watch Maddie Poppe on TV,” said Josh Vance, manager of Clarkesville’s Hometown Grocery.
Vance said his two children, age 5 and 6, are talking about Poppe all the time. He isn’t personal friends with the “American Idol” contestant, but Poppe did play and sing at his sister’s wedding.
