Area may get real dose of winter this weekend

It wasn’t much, but because it was a bit unexpected, Wednesday’s snowfall made for a coupe of dicey hours of driving in parts of the area.

And the bad news is there’s a possibility we might get walloped by a major winter storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm watch for Chickasaw County on Saturday, and forecasters say, depending on the track of the storm, anywhere between 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall on the area Saturday.

Making matters worse is the storm may start out with “mixed precipitation,” meaning roads could be coated with ice before the snow falls.

“It’s obviously early and we’ll know a lot more by tomorrow,” a spokesman for the National Weather Service Office in La Crosse, Wis., said on Thursday morning, “but this has the potential to be a messy one.”

