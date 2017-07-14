Home / News / Area residents bid farewell to inspiring teen
T-shirts with the hashtag “#LuftTuff” are numerous at the celebration of life service for Logan Luft Wednesday afternoon.

Area residents bid farewell to inspiring teen

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Steenson

 

Tears and laughs. Favorite memories shared. A community coming together in love and caring and support.
About 1,300 people packed into the Charles City Middle School gym Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the short life of Logan Luft, a 15-year-old Charles City boy who was fatally injured in an ATV accident on July 4.
There were plenty of tissues dabbing moist eyes, but there were also smiles as the gathering listened to accolades and anecdotes shared by two of his teachers and coaches, and by his pastor, Robert Williams, who led the service.
Two themes dominated, witnessed by scores of T-shirts exclaiming Donate Life and #LuftTuff.
The first acknowledged Logan’s gift, initially saving five other lives through donations of his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas, and potentially many more as other tissues are used in the months and years ahead.
— For more on this story, see the July 14 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here