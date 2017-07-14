Area residents bid farewell to inspiring teen

Tears and laughs. Favorite memories shared. A community coming together in love and caring and support.

About 1,300 people packed into the Charles City Middle School gym Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the short life of Logan Luft, a 15-year-old Charles City boy who was fatally injured in an ATV accident on July 4.

There were plenty of tissues dabbing moist eyes, but there were also smiles as the gathering listened to accolades and anecdotes shared by two of his teachers and coaches, and by his pastor, Robert Williams, who led the service.

Two themes dominated, witnessed by scores of T-shirts exclaiming Donate Life and #LuftTuff.

The first acknowledged Logan’s gift, initially saving five other lives through donations of his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas, and potentially many more as other tissues are used in the months and years ahead.

— For more on this story, see the July 14 Tribune