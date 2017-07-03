Area residents were passionate at times but they stayed respectable during a legislative forum Saturday morning that attracted a “record crowd” to the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau office. A crowd of almost 60 filled the basement of the office to discuss i

Area residents were passionate at times but they stayed respectable during a legislative forum Saturday morning that attracted a “record crowd” to the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau office.A crowd of almost 60 filled the basement of the office to discuss issues with State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City.For the complete story see the 3/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.