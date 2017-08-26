Area shines at the Iowa State Fair!

Trinity Brincks was, in a word, effusive when asked about her 2017 Iowa State Fair.

“It was so awesome I don’t even know where to begin,” the outgoing Sumner-Fredericksburg seventh-grader said after she was named one of three “Sprout Division” acts to perform in the championship round in Bill Riley’s 58th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.

Then again, Brincks could have been talking about all of Chickasaw County — or even for the State Fair as a whole.

The fair, to cut to the chase, had a record-breaking year. Attendance at the 11-day fair that ended Sunday was 1,130,071, which broke the previous record of 1,117,398 that had been set in 2015.

For Chickasaw County, too, it was a banner fair.

New Hampton High School senior Rachel Grober was crowned the Iowa Dairy Princess during the fair; two Nashua-Plainfield students, Kaytie Bailey and Chelsi Bailey, took part in the FFA Parade of Champions; Chickasaw County Fair Queen Bailey Schinker graced the stage in the queen contest; longtime 4-H volunteer Marguerite Ashley was inducted into the ISU Extension Hall of Fame; and a host of area farms received “Century” and “Heritage” designations.