Area under a winter storm warning

Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:47pm Bob Fenske
Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall
By: 
Bob Fenske

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County, beginning at midnight Saturday and running through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say although the heaviest snow is expected to fall to the north, the New Hampton area could get between 4 to 8 inches of snow and when the snow ends, there’s a chance freezing drizzle might fall.

Winds are also expected to pick up Sunday and could gust up to 30 miles per hour during the day.

