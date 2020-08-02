Area under a winter storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County, beginning at midnight Saturday and running through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say although the heaviest snow is expected to fall to the north, the New Hampton area could get between 4 to 8 inches of snow and when the snow ends, there’s a chance freezing drizzle might fall.

Winds are also expected to pick up Sunday and could gust up to 30 miles per hour during the day.