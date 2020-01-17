Area under winter storm warning through Saturday evening

If you like variety, then this might be the winter storm for you as forecasters say Chickasaw County could be hit with anywhere between 4 to 7 inches of snow, freezing rain, sleet and wind over the next couple of days.

The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday, and forecasters say snow should be moving into the area early this afternoon.

As temperatures rise overnight, the snow may be mixed with freezing rain and sleet, and although the precipitation is expected to taper off Saturday morning, winds gusting higher than 40 miles per hour could cause blowing and drifting.

Area school districts called off classes Friday, and all evening sporting events and activities were postponed. Saturday’s activities — including New Hamtpon/Turkey Valley’s dual meet tournament at Osage — remained on, but Osage school officials said they would continue to monitor the weather and make a decision later Friday or early Saturday.