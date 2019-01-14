Home / News / Area under winter weather advisory through midnight

Area under winter weather advisory through midnight

Mon, 01/14/2019 - 1:22pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through midnight Monday for Chickasaw County as forecasters say periods of freezing drizzle will make for icy road conditions at times.
It marks the first winter weather warning or advisory of any kind since Nov. 30 and a reminder that winter is far from over.
Thus far this season, New Hampton has received just 4.3 inches of snow, and forecasters say the next best chance for snow to fall will occur on Friday.

