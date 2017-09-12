Arrest made after Fredericksburg incident

One person has been arrested after a Fredericksburg man was struck by a vehicle driven by another Fredericksburg man following an argument outside his home over on Sunday.

Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old McKayle Anthonee Mashek, of 112 Oak St. in Fredericksburg, for serious injury by vehicle, a Class D Felony. He was also cited for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Mashek appeared in court on Monday and posted bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Court records allege that there was an argument on Oak Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to the complaint, Mashek struck William Carl Ondrashek, of 110 Oak St., on the roadway, then left the scene after causing a serious injury to Ondrashek. It goes on to say Mashek admitted he took off recklessly from an argument into the street, and admitted to knowing he had struck the victim.

Mashek left the scene and was gone for about one hour and 15 minutes before he returned to Fredericksburg to make contact with authorities about the accident, records state.

