Arrests made after a rash of burglaries

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Jennifer Lantz

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann was pleased to update the City Council last month about the ongoing burglaries which have been plaguing the area for the last several months.
Hemann announced that two people have been arrested in the burglaries.
The Five Star Co-op, located at 3 Woodbridge St., reported an overnight burglary on Oct. 9. A joint investigation between the Nashua Police Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office which was conducted was a result of multiple search warrants at the location of 205 Main St., Apt. 1.
During the search stolen property taken from the Five Star Co-op was recovered. Additionally, officers seized a firearm, multiple types of ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items used in the distribution of narcotics.
