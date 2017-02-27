Art lovers gather at Carnegie

This past beautiful Saturday brought visitors to the Carnegie Cultural Center to view the photographs of Paul Herold, of Fort Atkinson, of Iowa landscapes.Herold is currently the president at Herold-Reicks Surveying in New Hampton and said his father started teaching him black and white photos in the darkroom with a red bulb which really got him interested in the hobby.“He taught me about the development phase,” said Herold who received his first Cannon camera at the age of 10.He got out of the hobby in the 80s because it was expensive but that didn’t last long.“You had to have everything perfect, not like digital today,” said Herold.He explained that sometimes when he is taking photos he will take 200 photographs just waiting for the scene to be perfect, for example waiting for a glorious orange sunset to hit the perfect angle.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.