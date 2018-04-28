Home / News / Art takes center stage at Plum Creek Art show

Art takes center stage at Plum Creek Art show

Sat, 04/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

From woodwork to photorealistic watercolor to pottery to felting, there was so much beautiful artwork displayed at the Plum Creek Art Festival on Saturday, April 21, representing Chickasaw and nearby counties, it was tough to know where to begin.
Melissa Nelson, who teaches art and drama at the New Hampton schools, and her exchange student “daughter” and kindred spirit Ann- Sophie Huebeler, spoke to passersby about their artwork.
Their story is just as interesting; more on that soon.
