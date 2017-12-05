Art teacher has seen numerous talents

Generations of families have passed through Mrs. Barb Klapperich’s art classroom throughout the years and she has had the chance to see some very talented students grow into young adults.Klapperich will be retiring at the end of the school year which was a hard decision for her to make after 39 years of teaching art to her students. She is the K-12 art teacher for the Nashua-Plainfield Schools and is lucky enough to stay in one room now since the Nashua-Plainfield Intermediate students are bused over for music, gym and art classes.Working with students in the age range she does is a balancing act since the younger children do not have the attention span her high school students have. The key to her success though is being very organized for every single grade.For the complete story see the 5/11/2017 Nashua Reporter.