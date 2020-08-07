Artist’s business adapts to pandemic

Five hundred, yes, 500.

That’s how many graduation cards young entrepreneur, Angel Antonio, and owner of CREATIONS business, has sold. That’s over six times the New Hampton graduating class of 2020, and over thirteen and a half times the Turkey Valley graduating class size.

But it was not just these grads who received the cards he’s designed. College, professional school and high school classes alike across the country have found solace in the messages and designs.

And it all started with an idea.

“I think we came up with this idea three years ago when he was in eighth grade and we have worked together to learn about business and [to] succeed … Together we come up with the ideas and make contacts with people. We have worked different events together promoting his artwork,” said Kim Hopp, K-8 resource teacher at St. Joseph Community School and Antonio’s mentor.

Antonio’s determination and Hopp’s guidance has helped him create a successful business, which includes not only graduation and greeting cards, but other projects as well, including currently painting a semi-trailer for Little Light of Mine. They often work with local businesses like Rapid Printers, Screenprints and L&S Rental, for production and more, in completing projects for their customers.

“The business we run together is full of artwork,” Antonio said, “and we sell cards and clothing and we just do different projects for any business or individual. We do murals, things like that. It’s all artwork I’ve designed or someone else has suggested.”

